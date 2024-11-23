Sweden's Pharma Market Expanded 12.7% In 1995

For 1995, Swedish pharmaceutical turnover (at pharmacy purchasing prices) amounted to 13.4 billion Swedish kroner ($1.92 billion), a rise of 12.7% on the previous year, according to a statistical survey published by the Swe-dish Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry, LIF, in its Newsletter.

Of the total sales, 97.9% was for human drugs and 2.1% for veterinary medicines. In kroner terms, the market has seen a steady rise over the last 10 years, growing from 4.5 billion kroner in 1986 to 5.04 billion kroner in 1987, 5.72 billion kroner in 1988, 6.32 billion kroner in 1989, 7.05 billion kroner in 1990, 7.88 billion kroner in 1991, 9.08 billion kroner in 1992, 10.23 billion kroner in 1993 and 11.85 billion kroner for 1994.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the two leading products on the Swedish market originate from a Swedish company, Astra, whose affiliate Hassle Lakemedel markets the leading antiulcerant Losec (omeprazole) and another affiliate, Draco Lakemedel, markets the antiasthma corticoid steroid Pulmicort Turbohaler (budesonide). The third leading product, Cipramil (citalopram), has moved up from ninth position in the previous year, the LIF report notes.