Sweden's Pharma Market Expanded 12.7% In 1995

For 1995, Swedish pharmaceutical turnover (at pharmacy purchasing prices) amounted to 13.4 billion Swedish kroner ($1.92 billion), a rise of 12.7% on the previous year, according to a statistical survey published by the Swe-dish Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry, LIF, in its Newsletter.
Of the total sales, 97.9% was for human drugs and 2.1% for veterinary medicines. In kroner terms, the market has seen a steady rise over the last 10 years, growing from 4.5 billion kroner in 1986 to 5.04 billion kroner in 1987, 5.72 billion kroner in 1988, 6.32 billion kroner in 1989, 7.05 billion kroner in 1990, 7.88 billion kroner in 1991, 9.08 billion kroner in 1992, 10.23 billion kroner in 1993 and 11.85 billion kroner for 1994.
Perhaps not surprisingly, the two leading products on the Swedish market originate from a Swedish company, Astra, whose affiliate Hassle Lakemedel markets the leading antiulcerant Losec (omeprazole) and another affiliate, Draco Lakemedel, markets the antiasthma corticoid steroid Pulmicort Turbohaler (budesonide). The third leading product, Cipramil (citalopram), has moved up from ninth position in the previous year, the LIF report notes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze