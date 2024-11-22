Syntex' Oral Ganciclovir Approved In the USA

Syntex Corp has received marketing clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for Cytovene (ganciclovir capsules) for oral administration. The product will be marketed in the USA by Syntex' parent Hoffmann-La Roche, which also markets the intravenous formulation of the drug, Cytovene IV. The FDA designated the drug 3P, meaning a new dosage form given priority review. It was first approved in the UK in December 1994, and marketing applications are pending in 13 countries.
The capsule form of Cytovene is indicated "as an alternative to the intravenous formulation for the maintenance treatment of cytomegalovirus retinitis in immunocompromized patients, including those with AIDS, whose retinitis is stable following appropriate intravenous induction therapy," according to the company.
A boxed warning in the labeling for the drug notes that because oral ganciclovir is associated with a risk of more rapid disease progression, it should be used "only in those for whom the risk of more rapid disease progression is balanced by the benefit associated with avoiding daily intravenous infusions," according to the company. The recommended dose for Cytovene capsules is 1,000mg three times daily or 500mg six times daily.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze