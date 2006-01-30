Takeda starts Ph II trial of Alizyme's cetilistat

Cambridge UK-based drugmaker Alizyme has received a $2.0 million milestone payment from Japanese pharmaceutical major Takeda because the latter has commenced a Phase II clinical trial of cetilistat (ATL-962) for the treatment of obesity and related diseases.

Having completed a program of Phase I clinical trials in healthy Japanese subjects, Takeda has started a Phase II randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, parallel-group dose-ranging study, enrolling up to 450 clinically obese patients with obesity-related diseases.

In August 2003, Alizyme granted exclusive rights to Takeda to develop, manufacture and market its novel gastointestinal lipase inhibitor in its domestic territories for the treatment of obesity and associated conditions, such as type 2 diabetes.