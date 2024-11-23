Toradol Removal From Hospital Setting

- Owen Healthcare, a hospital pharmacy benefit manager in the USA, has removed Hoffmann-La Roche's Toradol (ketorolac) from pre- and postoperative settings in response to "recent manufacturer labelling changes." Owen said that the labelling changes mean that Toradol is now contraindicated in the following areas: as a prophylactic analgesic before major surgery; for use during surgery; for use in labor and delivery; in patients with a history of active peptic ulcer disease; advanced renal impairment; for epidural or intrathecal administration; in combination with other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories; or hypersensitivity to aspirin. Roche suggested that restricting the use of Toradol may prevent doctors from prescribing the drug as an alternative to opioids.
