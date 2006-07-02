Friday 22 November 2024

UK's NICE appeal, consultation deadline

2 July 2006

The UK's National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) will hold a hearing over two days for five appeals against the agency's policy on treatments for Alzheimer's disease (Marketletters passim).

The appeals concern Japanese drugmaker Eisai and global behemoth Pfizer's Aricept (donepezil), Swiss drug major Novartis' Exelon (rivastigmine) and USA-based Johnson & Johnson's Reminyl (galantamine). The current guidance meant these are recommended for use by National Health Service patients, but not until the disease has reached a "moderate stage" and not in advanced cases either.

In seperate news, the deadline for appeals against the NICE's recent ruling on Swiss drug major Roche's Herceptin (trastuzumab) for early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer passed on June 28 (Marketletters passim). According to a statement by the NICE, the UK's Department of Health has "made it clear that there are no national restrictions on the National Health Service using Herceptin in the interim and that the draft guidance provides a strong steer that Primary Care Trusts can take into account in their considerations."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze