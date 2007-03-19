UK's NICE says "no" to Roche's Tarceva

Swiss drug major Roche's lung cancer product Tarceva (erlotinib) has been rejected by the National Institute of Clinical Health and Excellence (NICE), the UK advisory body which recommends medical treatments in England and Wales under the National Health Service. Tarceva, which has been hailed as a great medical advance in the treatment of small-cell lung cancer, and can increase survival significantly, costs around L7,000 ($13,489) for a course of treatment.

Roche to appeal decision

In response to the NICE statement, Roche has said that it will appeal the decision, which it describes as "perverse and flawed," and noted that it is particularly disappointing given that the Scottish Medicines Commission accepted the drug as being clinically and cost effective in June 2006.