US CDC recommends human papilloma virus vaccination with Merck & Co's Gardasil

The USA's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has voted to recommend the use of Merck & Co's vaccine Gardasil (quadrivalent human papillomavirus, types 6, 11, 16, 18, recombinant vaccine) for use in the routine vaccination of 11 and 12 year old girls to prevent human papilloma virus infection. The CDC added that it had issued the advice because it believes that vaccination is a key step towards preventing HPV infection, which is the cause of most cervical cancers.

ACIP recommends routine use of Gardasil

The ACIP also recommended that the vaccination program could begin when patients are nine years of age based on the decision of the physician or health care provider involved. The committee added that the vaccine would be of benefit to girls and women aged 13-26, and that, ideally, it should be administered prior the onset of sexual activity.