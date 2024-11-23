US Doctors View DTC Ads For Prescription Drugs

US doctors are responding cautiously to the high increase indirect-to-consumer advertising of prescription drugs. Mack Lipkin of New York University feels that while educating patients and getting them to ask questions have been proven to promote health, aggressive marketing campaigns could lead consumers to greatly misplaced enthusiasms.

Moreover, internist and cardiologist Thomas Lee told the New York Times that when patients come in asking if they should be on a particular medication, they are mildly suspicious that the doctor "has blown it" by not treating them with this. He commented that many of his colleagues feel that consumerism has gone too far and is a significant danger to the doctor-patient relationship. While patients have a right to know about these products, he said, doctors feel that pharmaceutical manufacturers are creating demand where often there is no real need.

One allergy specialist commented that his patients end up disappointed because the product they request turns out to be the same as the one they are already taking. However, a few doctors feel the advertisements provide an opening for a reasonable discussion, by alerting consumers that some symptoms can be treated. So far, the NYT reports, the trend toward asking for medicine has not moved into low-income patients.