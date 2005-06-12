US Rxs for Abbott's Mobic soar after Vioxx withdrawal, and its price rises 9%, says CU

In the six months following September 2004's removal of Merck & Co's COX-2 inhibitor Vioxx (rofecoxib) from the US market (Marketletters passim), prescriptions for Abbott Laboratories' relatively expensive pain-reliever Mobic (meloxicam) rose 136.0%, the most of any alternative to Vioxx, while those for low-cost ibuprofen rose 28.0%, says an analysis by Consumer Reports Best Buy Drugs, published by the US Consumers Union. Mobic prescriptions have jumped from 314,000 to 742,000 since September, it says.

Mobic's price also shot up 9.0% in the period, three times the average 2.4% price increase for all nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, says the CU. The average, national monthly cost for Mobic in March was $111.00 for the 7.5mg dose and $157.00 for the 15mg version. Meanwhile, generic ibuprofen cost $26.00-$30.00 per month, and the price for all doses increased only slightly during the same time.

The analysis reinforces the impact drug company marketing can have on physician prescribing and consumer drug preferences, especially at a time when consumers are confused and need to quickly find an alternative drug they can trust, says the CU. Mobic was widely advertised in late 2004 as an alternative to Vioxx, and also amid safety concerns raised about two other NSAIDs - Celebrex (celecoxib) and Bextra (valdecoxib) - both made by Pfizer. Media reports also frequently mentioned Mobic and generic ibuprofen as alternatives.