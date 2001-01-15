Vitamin makers agree Australian fines

In Australia, three international pharmaceutical companies have agreedto pay a record A$26 million ($14.8 million) in fines for the nation's biggest price-fixing cartel. The corporate watchdog, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, asked the Federal Court to ratify the penalties after Roche Vitamins, BASF Australia and Aventis Animal Nutrition admitted inflating prices of bulk vitamins in animal feed and colluding on tenders.

The ACCC is also investigating the vitamin industry over allegations of price-fixing of vitamins for humans and the food processing sector, according to its chairman, Professor Allan Fels.