Vitamin makers agree Australian fines

In Australia, three international pharmaceutical companies have agreedto pay a record A$26 million ($14.8 million) in fines for the nation's biggest price-fixing cartel. The corporate watchdog, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, asked the Federal Court to ratify the penalties after Roche Vitamins, BASF Australia and Aventis Animal Nutrition admitted inflating prices of bulk vitamins in animal feed and colluding on tenders.
The ACCC is also investigating the vitamin industry over allegations of price-fixing of vitamins for humans and the food processing sector, according to its chairman, Professor Allan Fels.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze