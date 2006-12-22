Friday 22 November 2024

Xeloda plus Avastin show clinical benefit

22 December 2006

An interim analysis of the XCALIBr trial suggests that first-line therapy with a combination of Swiss drug major Roche's anticancer drugs Xeloda (capecitabine) and Avastin (bevacizumab) may offer clinical benefit in metastatic breast cancer patients who have no prior history of treatment, according to data presented at the 29th annual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, held in Texas, USA.

At the time of study analysis, 72% of enrolled patients experienced a clinical benefit (a combined measure of response rate and stable disease) with the two drugs. The combination regimen was well-tolerated by patients, with the majority of adverse events being mild or moderate, Roche noted.

William Gradishar, associate professor of medicine in the Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Northwestern University Medical School, said: "although the medical community has made great strides in the treatment of early-stage breast cancer, there is still an urgent need for novel treatment strategies to improve outcomes in advanced disease, which currently has a five-year survival rate of only 20%."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze