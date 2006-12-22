Xeloda plus Avastin show clinical benefit

An interim analysis of the XCALIBr trial suggests that first-line therapy with a combination of Swiss drug major Roche's anticancer drugs Xeloda (capecitabine) and Avastin (bevacizumab) may offer clinical benefit in metastatic breast cancer patients who have no prior history of treatment, according to data presented at the 29th annual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, held in Texas, USA.

At the time of study analysis, 72% of enrolled patients experienced a clinical benefit (a combined measure of response rate and stable disease) with the two drugs. The combination regimen was well-tolerated by patients, with the majority of adverse events being mild or moderate, Roche noted.

William Gradishar, associate professor of medicine in the Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Northwestern University Medical School, said: "although the medical community has made great strides in the treatment of early-stage breast cancer, there is still an urgent need for novel treatment strategies to improve outcomes in advanced disease, which currently has a five-year survival rate of only 20%."