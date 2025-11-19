Wednesday 19 November 2025

Yamanouchi Looks To New Products For Growth

23 October 1995

Leading Japanese drugmaker Yamanouchi says that major changes are taking place in the nation's health care industry, and competition among pharmaceutical companies is expected to intensify in the coming years.

During fiscal 1995 (ended March 31), Yamanouchi notes in its annual report that it achieved improved net sales and income, despite the sharp appreciation of the yen against the US dollar. Consolidated net sales increased 4.2% to 384.3 billion yen ($3.82 billion), operating income advanced 13.5% to 89.0 billion yen and net income climbed 14.2% to 39.7 billion yen. Supporting this growth, it says, were strong parent company sales of mainstay as well as new products such as Gaster (famotidine) and Harnal (tamsulosin). Harnal, an alpha blocker for the treatment of bladder outlet obstructions caused by benign prostatic hyperplasia, was launched in Japan in 1993 and approved in the Netherlands in April 1995. Yamanouchi says this marks the first time that it has developed and marketed a drug independently overseas. Yamanouchi Europe was set to launch the drug under the trade name Omnic this fall.

The domestic market is undergoing a period of major transition, as wide-ranging reforms to rationalize drug expenditure are proposed and implemented. Pharmaceutical manufacturers, while continuing to promote the more appropriate use of drugs as well as transparency in promotional activities, faced harsh operating conditions that were exacerbated by an average 6.6% reduction in official drug reimbursement prices in April 1994, the company comments.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze