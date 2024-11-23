Affymetrix Deals With Novartis, Cimarron

Affymetrix of the USA has entered into an agreement with Swiss majorNovartis under which the latter will gain access to Affymetrix' GeneChip instrumentation, software and DNA probe arrays to monitor gene expression.
Novartis will have access to standard GeneChip probe arrays that will include certain human and mouse genes, while Affymetrix will receive undisclosed payments determined by the number and nature of genes analyzed. Other major pharmaceutical groups that are currently customers of the GeneChip technology include Hoffmann-La Roche, Glaxo Wellcome and Hoechst Marion Roussel.
Meantime, Affymetrix has signed a licensing agreement with Cimarron Software to incorporate selected portions of the latter's software into the GeneChip instrument.
