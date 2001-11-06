Aventis growth driven by strong US pharmaceutical sales

Franco-German group Aventis reports that net income for the first ninemonths of 2001 reached 1.12 billion euros ($1.01 billion), compared with 463 million euros in the like, year-earlier period (or 947 million euros before exceptionals). Sales were up 2.9% to 17.00 billion euros, and the company noted that these figures include the contributions of non-core businesses such as Aventis CropScience, which has been sold to Bayer for $1.5 billion euros (Marketletters passim). Earnings per share went up from 0.59 euros to 1.43 euros.

Aventis Pharma reported sales of 12.96 billion euros, a rise of 14.4% excluding currency and structural effects, with net income for the division climbing 42.7% to 1.15 billion euros. Pharmaceutical turnover in the USA increased 25.9% to 4.66 billion euros, while Japanese sales were up 12.2% to 817 million euros.

Allegra still selling well