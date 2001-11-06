Friday 22 November 2024

Aventis growth driven by strong US pharmaceutical sales

6 November 2001

Franco-German group Aventis reports that net income for the first ninemonths of 2001 reached 1.12 billion euros ($1.01 billion), compared with 463 million euros in the like, year-earlier period (or 947 million euros before exceptionals). Sales were up 2.9% to 17.00 billion euros, and the company noted that these figures include the contributions of non-core businesses such as Aventis CropScience, which has been sold to Bayer for $1.5 billion euros (Marketletters passim). Earnings per share went up from 0.59 euros to 1.43 euros.

Aventis Pharma reported sales of 12.96 billion euros, a rise of 14.4% excluding currency and structural effects, with net income for the division climbing 42.7% to 1.15 billion euros. Pharmaceutical turnover in the USA increased 25.9% to 4.66 billion euros, while Japanese sales were up 12.2% to 817 million euros.

Allegra still selling well

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze