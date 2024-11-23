Bayer Aspirin For Moscow

Bayer AG has started packing its Aspirin analgesic in Moscow to supply the Russian market. Initial production of 20 million 0.5mg aspirin tablets per year has started on the basis of a contract signed in October 1993 between the Swiss-Russian joint venture Suramed and the Russian drugmaker MBA.

Meantime, there is speculation in the USA that the name of Bayer's subsidiary there, Miles Laboratories, will be changed to Bayer, now that the German company has bought back the rights to that title from Sterling Winthrop via its deal with SmithKline Beecham (Marketletter September 19 and pages 24-25).