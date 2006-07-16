Friday 22 November 2024

Bayer buys US diabetes device firm

16 July 2006

Through its Bayer HealthCare Diabetes Care division, Germany's Bayer group is acquiring Metrika, a California, USA-based, privately-held firm that manufacturers and markets A1CNow+. This is a meter-based diabetes monitoring system that has single-use, disposable test cartridges. The value of the transaction has not been disclosed, and Metrika does not publish financial results.

Commenting on the deal, Sandra Peterson, president of Bayer Diabetes Care, said: "in keeping with our history of innovation in diabetes care, we are very excited to now offer people with diabetes and their health care providers the first and only device for use both at home as well as in the professional setting for monitoring of HbA1c, perhaps the most important indicator of blood sugar control. The addition of A1CNow+ complements and strengthens our portfolio to include a full spectrum of products for total diabetes diagnosis and management."

Bayer HealthCare Diabetes Care, which generated turnover of 718.0 million euros ($919.1 million) in 2005, is one of the world's largest self-test diagnostic businesses, supporting customers in 100 countries. Since the introduction of Clinitest reagent tablets in 1941, the firm says it has led the way in diabetes care product innovation. The company changed the face of diabetes care in 1969 when it introduced the first portable blood glucose meter and test strips. Bayer HealthCare further innovated diabetes self-management by being first to introduce a suite of blood glucose monitors that do not require coding.

