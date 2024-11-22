Bayer Expands Production In Spain

German chemical and pharmaceutical company Bayer is expanding its production of active ingredients for its analgesic Aspirin and the cardiovascular agent Adalat (nifedipine) at its Spanish plant in La Felguera, Asturias.

Through its Spanish subsidiary Quimica Farmaceutica Bayer, an investment of around 10 million Deutschemarks ($6.5 million) is being made to increase production of acetylsalicylic acid from 1,750 to 2,500 tonnes per year. Production of nifedipine is rising to 40 tonnes a year from four tonnes per year.

The group is also planning improvements in Good Manufacturing Practices and additional environmental protection features.