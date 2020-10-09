Biosimilar Halpryza gains approval in China

Halpryza (rituximab injection), a recombinant human/murine chimeric monoclonal antibody drug co-developed by Chinese biopharma firm Innovent Biologics (HKEX: 01801) and US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), has been officially approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China for patients with diffuse large b cell lymphoma (DLBCL), follicular lymphoma (FL), and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) in China.

"Lymphoma is one of the malignant tumors with rapid growing incidence. However, the survival rate is also relatively higher than other tumor types when having appropriate treatment," said Li Wang, senior vice president of Lilly China and head of Lilly China Drug Development and Medical Affairs Center.

Halpryza, a biosimilar of Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Rituxan and MabThera, is Innovent's fourth monoclonal antibody drug approved by the NMPA following Tyvyt (sintilimab injection), Byvasda (bevacizumab injection) and Sulinno (adalimumab injection). It is also the second monoclonal antibody approved by NMPA that was co-developed by Innovent and Lilly after the approval of Tyvyt.