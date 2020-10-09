Biosimilar Halpryza gains approval in China

Halpryza (rituximab injection), a recombinant human/murine chimeric monoclonal antibody drug co-developed by Chinese biopharma firm Innovent Biologics (HKEX: 01801) and US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), has been officially approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China for patients with diffuse large b cell lymphoma (DLBCL), follicular lymphoma (FL), and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) in China.
"Lymphoma is one of the malignant tumors with rapid growing incidence. However, the survival rate is also relatively higher than other tumor types when having appropriate treatment," said Li Wang, senior vice president of Lilly China and head of Lilly China Drug Development and Medical Affairs Center.
Halpryza, a biosimilar of Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Rituxan and MabThera, is Innovent's fourth monoclonal antibody drug approved by the NMPA following Tyvyt (sintilimab injection), Byvasda (bevacizumab injection) and Sulinno (adalimumab injection). It is also the second monoclonal antibody approved by NMPA that was co-developed by Innovent and Lilly after the approval of Tyvyt.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze