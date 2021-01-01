Sunday 24 November 2024

Despite COVID-19, BioPharma still pushed ahead with M&A in 2020

Biotechnology
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
1 January 2021
merger-large

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell

Nearly the whole of 2020 was dominated by the impact of the novel coronavirus, but the global biopharmaceutical industry, apart from being instrumental in bringing to market treatments for the symptoms of COVID-19 as well as vaccines to prevent it, continued about its business in difficult times, including a significant disruption to clinical trial programs due to lack of hospital capacity that was taken up by patients suffering with the virus, and regulatory decisions on drug candidates delayed.

Merger and acquisition activity, which, while being down on the previous year, saw a significant number of M&A deals announced, with companies looking to invest for the long-term in key therapeutic categories such as oncology and cell and gene therapy.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Gilead Sciences makes fourth, and biggest, acquisition this year
14 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
Bristol Myers pushes out the boat with a $13.1 billion deal to buy heart drug maker
5 October 2020
Biotechnology
US FDA questions wisdom of relaxed vaccine dosing schedule
5 January 2021
Pharmaceutical
January 2021 pharmaceutical M&A round-up
5 February 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze