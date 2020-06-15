BRIEF—Foundation Medicine acquires Lexent Bio

Foundation Medicines, which was acquired by Swiss Pharma giant Roche in 2018, on Friday announced that it has completed the acquisition of Lexent Bio, a precision oncology company located in California, developing novel multiomics liquid biopsy platforms to advance cancer care.

This acquisition will accelerate Foundation Medicine’s research and development strategy and expand its existing liquid biopsy platforms to advance cancer care for patients.

Terms of the transaction were not revealed

The technology developed by Lexent Bio complements Foundation Medicine’s existing efforts and partnerships aimed at developing advanced diagnostics for physicians, as well as genomically evaluating disease progression and informing treatment decisions at earlier stages of disease.

This technology adds to Foundation Medicine’s portfolio of tissue and liquid biopsy platforms and will aim to support new approaches for developing targeted therapies, from discovery research through clinical development.

With this acquisition and the integration of Lexent Bio’s monitoring platform, Foundation Medicine will expand its capabilities to support adaptive clinical trial designs and accelerate therapeutic development in both early and late stage disease, ultimately bringing new options to oncologists and patients.