Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Foundation Medicine acquires Lexent Bio

Biotechnology
15 June 2020

Foundation Medicines, which was acquired by Swiss Pharma giant Roche in 2018, on Friday announced that it has completed the acquisition of Lexent Bio, a precision oncology company located in California, developing novel multiomics liquid biopsy platforms to advance cancer care.

This acquisition will accelerate Foundation Medicine’s research and development strategy and expand its existing liquid biopsy platforms to advance cancer care for patients.

Terms of the transaction were not revealed

The technology developed by Lexent Bio complements Foundation Medicine’s existing efforts and partnerships aimed at developing advanced diagnostics for physicians, as well as genomically evaluating disease progression and informing treatment decisions at earlier stages of disease.

This technology adds to Foundation Medicine’s portfolio of tissue and liquid biopsy platforms and will aim to support new approaches for developing targeted therapies, from discovery research through clinical development.

With this acquisition and the integration of Lexent Bio’s monitoring platform, Foundation Medicine will expand its capabilities to support adaptive clinical trial designs and accelerate therapeutic development in both early and late stage disease, ultimately bringing new options to oncologists and patients.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Eliem finds path forward with Tenet merger and $120 million
12 April 2024
Biotechnology
Genmab delves further into ADC race with ProfoundBio buy
3 April 2024
Biotechnology
Baxalta collaborates with Symphogen to accelerate innovation in immuno-oncology
4 January 2016
Biotechnology
Tokai Pharma views option, including sale of the firm
8 September 2016


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze