Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—New treatments for blindness: underrated investment case

Biotechnology
14 October 2020

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of blindness in older adults across western countries. It damages the retina but its exact causes are not fully understood, according to a new report from Edison Investment Research.

The treatment market for neovascular AMD (often referred to as wet AMD) is already valued at more than $5.7 billion and is still expanding. Two treatments – ranibizumab, Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) and Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Lucentis, and aflibercept, Bayer’s (BAYN: DE) Eylea – achieved combined sales growth of c 9% of in 2019. These treatments are targeted at c 2.8 million people across the US and Europe, most of whom would otherwise become legally blind.

Another c 18–22 million people in these regions have early to-intermediate forms of dry AMD. Dry AMD can progress to geographic atrophy (GA), which Edison estimates affects a further c 2.7 million. There is no widely accepted and approved treatment for either condition and GA often also leads to legal blindness and loss of independence. Effective dry AMD and GA treatments could be blockbusters, adding billions of dollars to the market.

There is also a significant opportunity for investors as companies compete to improve the effectiveness of existing wet AMD treatments, make them more convenient and/or reduce the need for invasive procedures.

Read the full report here: https://www.edisongroup.com/sector-report/amd-emerging-therapies/27680

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Current treatments for diabetic complication macular edema still not effective enough
10 May 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze