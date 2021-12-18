Wednesday 19 November 2025

Genfit rockets on signing two deals in one day, now with Ipsen for elafibranor

Biotechnology
18 December 2021
Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) and fellow France-based Genfit (Euronext: GNFT) have entered into a long-term strategic partnership for global collaboration between the two companies. The agreement gives Ipsen exclusive worldwide license to develop, manufacture and commercialize Genfit’s investigational treatment elafibranor, for people living with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

The partnership also gives Ipsen access to future clinical programs led by Genfit and combines Genfit’s scientific expertise and proprietary technologies in liver disease with Ipsen’s development and commercialization capabilities.

This was the second deal on Friday for Genfit, which also announced a collaboration with another French biotech, Genoscience Pharma. Genfit shares closed the day up 40.8% at 4.22 euros, having reached a high of 4.64 euros in earlier trading.

