New data attest to benefits of Kesimpta in MS

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) has announced new post hoc data from the Phase III ASCLEPIOS trials of Kesimpta (ofatumumab).
The data will be presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN), being held virtually between April 17 and April 22.
Novartis said the results further support Kesimpta as a first-choice treatment option for adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS).
