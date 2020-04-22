New products drive Roche 1st-qtr sales growth

Volatility in some markets due to the COVID-19 pandemic had limited impact on business performance in the first quarter of 2020, said Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX), which this morning reported group sales of 15.14 billion Swiss francs ($15,67 billion), showing growth of 2% (7% at constant exchange rates).

The revenues figure beat consensus expectations of 14.65 billion francs compiled by FactSet.

Within this, Pharmaceutical Division sales came in at 12.26 billion francs, up 3% (+7% at CER) while the Diagnostics Division revenues came in at 2.88 billion francs, down1% (+5% at CER).