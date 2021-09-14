Pilot trials show benefit of Ruconest in treating severe COVID-19

Dutch biotech Pharming Group (Euronext: PHARM) has announced top-line results from two pilot clinical trials of Ruconest (recombinant human C1 inhibitor) for the prevention of severe SARS-CoV-2 infection.
The primary endpoint in both studies was disease severity after one week, according to the seven-point World Health Organization (WHO) ordinal scale.
In the first, USA-based study, patients in the test group had statistically significant lower WHO disease severity scores at the time of the interim analysis
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze