Procedural snag slows down EU review of Leqembi

There has been a delay to the European Medicines Agency’s review process for Leqembi (lecanemab).

Swedish developer BioArctic (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) and partner Eisai (TYO: 4523), a Japanese drugmaker, have announced that an oral session of the agency’s scientific review committee did not go ahead as planned on 19 March.

The delay was not as a result of anything to do with the candidate or the submission, but was due to “procedural reasons,” BioArctic said in a statement.