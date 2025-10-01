Corporate Ranking - A New Order For 1995

1995 could be classified as a year of musical chairs as far as corporate ranking in the pharmaceutical industry is concerned, and 1996 has started in the same vein, particularly with the planned merger of Swiss giants Ciba and Sandoz.

The dramatic changes in position seen in 1995 (see table opposite page) can be attributed in part to the merger and acquisition strategies being operated by several companies, according to a preview of IMS International Pharmaceutical World Review data, which covers 47 countries, including the top 10 markets.

The review indicates that worldwide sales have grown by 13% (8% in local currency terms) to $205 billion for 1995, compared with 7% growth (6% at local currency levels) during 1994.