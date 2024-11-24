Sunday 24 November 2024

World Vaccine Congress Washington

21 April 202525 April 2025
Washington, D.C.Walter E Convention Center
The World Vaccine Congress is an award-winning series of conferences and exhibitions that have grown to become the largest and most established vaccine meetings of their kind across the globe since 2000.

Following a record attendance in 2024 of 4000+ attendees, the World Vaccine Congress Washington will be back in April 2025 bringing together the most senior and informed industry experts across the entire vaccine landscape.

From basic research to commercial manufacture, this one meeting covers the whole vaccine value chain where science, government and manufacturers all come together to create ground-breaking progress. If you are involved in vaccines or new to it because of the pandemic, this is the most important meeting you will be part of in 2025.

Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
VBI recalls PreHevbrio and winds down operations
19 November 2024
UK regulator approves adapted Novavax jab
15 November 2024
Vaccine firms slide on ‘catastrophic’ RFK Jr nomination
15 November 2024

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

