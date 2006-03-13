Faslodex as advanced breast cancer drug

Data from a Phase II study of Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca's anticancer drug Faslodex (fulvestrant), published in the March issue of the Journal of Clinical Oncology, shows that the drug has anti-tumor activity in post-menopausal breast cancer sufferers whose condition has progressed following aromatase inhibitor-based therapy.
Previously, data from two key Phase III assessments had suggested that Faslodex was highly effective in the treatment of advanced breast cancer, after initial tamoxifen therapy, and was well-tolerated. The Phase II study results support the findings of previous studies with 35% of women experiencing clinical benefits, defined as a partial or complete disease stability, after prior hormonal therapy. In addition, data from the Phase II trial showed that more than half of the 21 women enrolled in the program who had received earlier aramotase inhibitor therapy saw clinical benefit when receiving Faslodex (PR= 28.6% and SD=23.8%).
An earlier assessment of the drug in comparison with another of the firm's AIs, Arimidex (anastrozole), showed that Faslodex had comparable efficacy and fewer side effects that Arimidex and tamoxifen.
