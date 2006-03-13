Friday 22 November 2024

Faslodex as advanced breast cancer drug

13 March 2006

Data from a Phase II study of Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca's anticancer drug Faslodex (fulvestrant), published in the March issue of the Journal of Clinical Oncology, shows that the drug has anti-tumor activity in post-menopausal breast cancer sufferers whose condition has progressed following aromatase inhibitor-based therapy.

Previously, data from two key Phase III assessments had suggested that Faslodex was highly effective in the treatment of advanced breast cancer, after initial tamoxifen therapy, and was well-tolerated. The Phase II study results support the findings of previous studies with 35% of women experiencing clinical benefits, defined as a partial or complete disease stability, after prior hormonal therapy. In addition, data from the Phase II trial showed that more than half of the 21 women enrolled in the program who had received earlier aramotase inhibitor therapy saw clinical benefit when receiving Faslodex (PR= 28.6% and SD=23.8%).

An earlier assessment of the drug in comparison with another of the firm's AIs, Arimidex (anastrozole), showed that Faslodex had comparable efficacy and fewer side effects that Arimidex and tamoxifen.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze