Friday 22 November 2024

GSK returns rights to Futura Medical's ED gel

20 May 2007

Drug major GlaxoSmithKline has returned the development rights to MED2002, a topical gel for erectile dysfunction, to its originator, fellow UK-based Futura Medical, sending shares in the latter down 30% to 41 pence on the day of the news, May 15.

According to Futura, current priorities within GSK meant that they were unlikely in the near future to approve a marketing agreement for the agent, which recently completed Phase II trials. The companies' negotiation over global distribution rights for the provision of pain relief using Futura's transdermal delivery technology is unaffected by this decision on MED2002.

During the period of exclusivity with GSK, Futura says it has continued to advance MED2002 in key areas such as onset of action, safety profile and esthetics, and the firm says it will reopen discussions with potential licensees. Analysts at Edison Investment Research noted that, while Futura is trading at an all time low. The pull-out by GSK, which co-markets Bayer's ED drug Levitra (vardenafil), could be viewed as a buying opportunity rather than a setback as the stock could get back on track if the firm secures another partner. James Barder, Futura's chief executive, said: "whilst we are clearly disappointed by the decision, the progress in the development of MED2002 has been significant. We are therefore confident in our ability to secure new commercial arrangements on favorable terms for the final development and marketing of MED2002."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze