MedImmune selects second target under Seattle Genetics accord

USA-based MedImmune, which is owned by Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca, has obtained an exclusive license for a second antigen target under its collaboration with Seattle Genetics. The move triggers the payment of a $1.5 million milestone to the latter under the firms' 2005 antibody-drug conjugate partnership (Marketletters passim). Eric Dobmeier, Seattle's chief business officer, said that the extended deal would build on the progress that MedImmune has already achieved in its development of the first target covered by the deal.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze