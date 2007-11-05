MedImmune selects second target under Seattle Genetics accord

USA-based MedImmune, which is owned by Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca, has obtained an exclusive license for a second antigen target under its collaboration with Seattle Genetics. The move triggers the payment of a $1.5 million milestone to the latter under the firms' 2005 antibody-drug conjugate partnership (Marketletters passim). Eric Dobmeier, Seattle's chief business officer, said that the extended deal would build on the progress that MedImmune has already achieved in its development of the first target covered by the deal.