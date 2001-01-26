Organon gains Chiron HIV assay rights

Chiron Corp of the USA had granted Organon Teknika, a subsidiary of AkzoNobel, a worldwide, semi-exclusive license under the company's patents on HIV in assays claiming the detection of nucleic acid sequences for use in clinical diagnostics, excluding blood screening.
The financial terms of the deal are not disclosed, other than that Chiron will receive royalties based on a percentage of Organon Teknika's net sales of both current and future products, subject to certain minimum royalties calculated as a fixed amount per test sold.
The agreement will enable Organon Teknika to continue to manufacture and sell probe-based HIV diagnostics products, including its NucliSens HIV-1 viral load and NucliSens HIV-1 RNA detection assays and expand its product offerings in the field of nucleic acid-sequence-based HIV assays. Following Bayer and Roche, the Dutch company becomes the third licensee for these Chiron HIV assays.
