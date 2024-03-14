Bayer and Aignostics seek to deliver on ‘AI’s immense potential’ for health

German firms Bayer (BAYN: DE) and Aignostics have announced a strategic collaboration on several artificial intelligence (AI)-powered approaches with applications in precision oncology drug research and development.
Aignostics is a spin-off from one of the world’s leading hospitals, Charité-Universitätsmedizin Berlin, and uses computational pathology to transform complex biomedical data into biology insights.
As part of the multi-year collaboration, the companies will co-create a novel target identification platform that leverages Aignostics’ technology and proprietary multimodal patient cohorts, and Bayer’s expertise in discovering and developing novel oncology therapies.
