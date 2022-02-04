Bayer discontinues clinical development of eliapixant

German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE) today announced the discontinuation of Phase II development candidate eliapixant (BAY 1817080), an investigational P2X3 receptor antagonist that was being evaluated for potential indications in endometriosis, refractory chronic cough, overactive bladder and diabetic neuropathic pain.

Following a review of available data, Bayer concluded that the overall benefit no longer outweighs the risk in these indications. Eliapixant is an investigational agent and has not been approved for use in any country, for any indication.



Eliapixant was derived from Bayer’s strategic alliance with Evotec (EVT: Xetra), a German-based drug discovery and development company. Bayer continues to collaborate with Evotec on other research and development programs.

Rights returned to Evotec