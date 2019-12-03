Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Japanese launch for ADHD drug Vyvanse in children

Pharmaceutical
3 December 2019

Shionogi has launched Vyvanse (lisdexamfetamine dimesylate) 20mg/30mg capsules for use by children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in Japan.

Because of the risks associated with this drug, including in relation to dependence, the Osaka-based drugmaker will establish a distribution management system and will promote appropriate use.

Shionogi is marketing the product as part of an agreement that was signed with the rare diseases drugmaker Shire, which was acquired by Japanese pharma major Takeda last year.

