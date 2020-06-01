Brilinta starts to shine with new US indication

UK-based AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has picked up a new indication in the USA for Brilinta (ticagrelor), to reduce the risk of a first heart attack or stroke in high-risk patients with coronary artery disease (CAD).

The approval was based on positive results from the Phase III THEMIS trial, which met its primary endpoint, showing a statistically-significant reduction in heart attack and stroke.

While the therapy was once forecast to have the potential for multi-billion dollars in sales, it took six years for the drug to reach blockbuster status, a fact attributed to a relatively high price compared with alternatives in the market.