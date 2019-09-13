Cardiovascular drugs are cost-effective, ICER finds

An evidence report from The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) finds in favor of the cost-effectiveness of both Xarelto (rivaroxaban) and Vascepa (icosapent ethyl), as additive cardiovascular disease (CVD) therapies.

Xarelto is marketed by Bayer (BAYN: DE) and Johnson and Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Vascepa is a product of New Jersey, USA-based Amarin Pharma (Nasdaq: AMRN).

The ICER said that Xarelto provided “a small-to-substantial net health benefit in patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral artery disease, or both conditions,” according to its analysis. In addition, Vascepa delivered “a small-to-substantial net health benefit.”