Positive reimbursement decision for Xarelto in the UK

German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE) is set to receive a positive reimbursement decision from the UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) for Xarelto (rivaroxaban).

The NICE has published a positive draft final appraisal determination (FAD) recommending use of the therapy, in combination with aspirin, as an option for preventing atherothrombotic events.

The treatable patient population includes adults with coronary artery disease (CAD) or symptomatic peripheral artery disease (PAD) who are at high risk of ischaemic events.