Europe moves ahead with Evrenzo nod, despite FDA delay

Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) and USA-based FibroGen (Nasdaq: FGEN) have won European approval for Evrenzo (roxadustat), for the treatment of adults with symptomatic anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Anemia is a significant complication of CKD that occurs early in the disease, and with more frequency and severity as the condition worsens.

Evrenzo, which is now the first and only orally administered HIF-PH inhibitor available in Europe, tackles the condition by activating the body’s natural response to reduced oxygen levels in the blood.