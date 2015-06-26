Eylea approved in Japan for retinal vein occlusion

German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE) has received approval from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) in Japan for Eylea (aflibercept solution for injection) for the treatment of patients with macular edema secondary to retinal vein occlusion (RVO). Eylea has been co-developed with US biotech firm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN).

This new indication includes macular edema secondary to branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO) in addition to the previously-approved indication of macular edema secondary to central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO). Monthly administration of Eylea is preferable until visual acuity becomes stable. Dosing intervals of one month or longer are approved.

Clinical backing