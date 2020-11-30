Forxiga set to make an impact on heart failure in Japan

British drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has picked up approval in Japan for Forxiga (dapagliflozin), as an option for people with chronic heart failure (HF).

The verdict adds to a European nod for heart failure patients, as well as US approval in May to reduce the risk of CV death and heart failure.

Forxiga, an SGLT-2 inhibitor branded as Farxiga in the USA, has gone from strength to strength since an initial approval for improved glycemic control in type 2 diabetes.