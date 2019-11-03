Saturday 23 November 2024

Look back at pharma news in the week to November 1

Pharmaceutical
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
3 November 2019
tpl-week-in-review-700x466

Last week’s news was dominated by a flood of third-quarter financial results, but there was still plenty of other events. On the regulatory front, Novartis’ already marketed gene therapy Zolgensma suffered a setback with a clinical hold from the US Food and Drug Administration on a new early-stage trial. Switzerland-based Roivant and Japan’s Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma confirmed their $3 billion alliance, with the surprise announcement of another “Vant” – Spirovant – being established. US biotech Dicerna Pharmaceuticals inked yet another lucrative licensing deal, this time with Roche on hepatitis B. Also, China’s BeiGene entered a deal with Amgen to market some of the latter’s products in China, which included a 20.5% equity investment in BeiGene for $2.7 billion.

Novartis gene therapy ambitions dealt another blow by FDA hold on Zolgensma

The Food and Drug Administration partially suspended a trial of Zolgensma in older children with spinal muscular atrophy because of an inflammatory response observed in a small animal study. The hold affects only a high-dose group in the STRONG trial, which delivers the gene therapy through a spinal injection known as "intrathecal" infusion, explained Jonathan Gardner on BioPharma Dive.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Data questions raised on Zolgensma US approval
7 August 2019
Biotechnology
BeiGene teams up with Pfizer spin-out again
18 June 2019
Biotechnology
Lilly buys in to Dicerna's RNAi platform
29 October 2018


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze