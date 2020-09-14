MNCs' R&D game in China in full swing

By Wang Fangqing

Encouraged by China’s moves on to pushing innovative drug development in recent years, multinationals have quickly adjusted their R&D games in the country, said speakers from multinational corporations (MNCs) at a forum about innovative drugs held by the Shanghai-based consulting firm PharmaDJ in in Shanghai, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

For example, many of the companies are actively looking for Chinese local partners for drug development.