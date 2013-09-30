More highlights from European Cancer Congress from Boehringer and Roche

More results have been presented at the European Cancer Congress (ECCO) in Amsterdam, Netherlands from companies including Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX) and family-owned Boehringer Ingelheim of Germany.

Smokers could benefit from lung cancer antibody

Roche presented new results from a trial of an investigational antibody that helps the immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells which have shown encouraging responses in patients who are smokers or former smokers. The data is from 85 patients with non-small cell lung cancer in a large, Phase I clinical trial of experimental drug MPDL3280A (also known as anti-PDL1).