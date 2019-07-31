Saturday 23 November 2024

New products set to push RSV market to $5.39B by 2028

Pharmaceutical
31 July 2019
globaldata

New research indicates that the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) market is expected to grow from $418.6 million in 2018 to $5.39 billion by 2028 across the seven major markets (7MM: USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan) at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.1%.

According to data and analytics company GlobalData’s latest report: ‘ Respiratory Syncytial Virus: Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2028’ the main driver of growth will be the launch of new products to prevent medically-significant RSV infections, including vaccines for adult and pediatric patients, as well as single-dose prophylactic monoclonal antibodies (MAbs).

Paul Jeng, senior pharma analyst at GlobalData, noted that Synagis [palivizumab] is currently the only licensed product in the 7MM for prevention of RSV infections in young children, but its high price and restrictive label have narrowed its clinical applications to only the highest-risk infants.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Respiratory syncytial virus treatment market to exceed $2.3 billion by 2024
19 January 2016
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca divests US Synagis rights for $1.5 billion upfront, and more to follow
13 November 2018
Pharmaceutical
Icosavax launches with $51 million financing to advance vaccine candidate
4 October 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze