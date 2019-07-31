New products set to push RSV market to $5.39B by 2028

New research indicates that the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) market is expected to grow from $418.6 million in 2018 to $5.39 billion by 2028 across the seven major markets (7MM: USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan) at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.1%.
According to data and analytics company GlobalData’s latest report: ‘ Respiratory Syncytial Virus: Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2028’ the main driver of growth will be the launch of new products to prevent medically-significant RSV infections, including vaccines for adult and pediatric patients, as well as single-dose prophylactic monoclonal antibodies (MAbs).
Paul Jeng, senior pharma analyst at GlobalData, noted that Synagis [palivizumab] is currently the only licensed product in the 7MM for prevention of RSV infections in young children, but its high price and restrictive label have narrowed its clinical applications to only the highest-risk infants.
