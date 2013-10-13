Opioid-induced constipation market expected to see rapid growth by 2017

The global market for opioid-induced constipation (OIC) will increase significantly from $144.42 million in 2012 to $1.98 billion by 2017, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.9%, forecasts research and consulting firm GlobalData.

According to the company’s latest report, the European Union has contributed to the majority of these sales, generating an estimated $75.4 million in 2012. While Germany was the largest market in the same year, with a share of $41.5 million, the majority of sales will come from the USA in 2017, thanks to its possession of more than 90% of the market with a share of $1.79 billion.

PAMORA therapies will drive growth