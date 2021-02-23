Sunday 24 November 2024

Sales growth forecasts for injectable anti-HIV therapeutics

Pharmaceutical
23 February 2021
hiv_aids_big

The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) therapeutics market was worth an estimated $22.9 billion across the seven major markets (7MM; the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan) in 2019.

The market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2%, reaching $28 billion in 2029, according to data and analytics company GlobalData.

GlobalData’s latest report, HIV Therapeutics: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029, reveals that growth in the market will be driven by the entry of injectable therapies that can be administered intramuscularly or subcutaneously.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
J&J's HIV vaccine fails in Phase IIb study
1 September 2021
Biotechnology
Setback for CytoDyn as US FDA returns leronlimab submission
14 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
Monthly jab of cabotegravir and rilpivirine comparable to daily, three-drug pill for HIV-1
8 March 2019
Biotechnology
First in class HIV therapy approved by US FDA
7 March 2018


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze