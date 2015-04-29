Takeda agrees $2.4 billion settlement over Actos product liability law suits and claims

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) and its US subsidiary, have reached an agreement expected to resolve the vast majority of Actos (pioglitazone) product liability law suits pending against Takeda in the USA, in one of the largest product liability settlements to date.
Takeda says it will take a $2.7 billion charge against earnings in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2014 to cover the settlement and the costs associated with defending remaining cases and for other related litigation. The settlement will become effective if 95% of current litigants and claimants opt into the settlement. Once that threshold is achieved, Takeda will pay $2.37 billion into a settlement fund. However, that figure will rise to $2.4 billion if 97% or more of the current litigants and claimants opt to participate in the settlement.
The settlement comes a year after a Louisiana jury awarded $9 billion punitive damages against Takeda and its partner Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) for hiding alleged cancer risks associated with their diabetes drug Actos. The companies attempted, but failed to overturn this, but a US district Court later reduced the damages by nearly 99%. Lilly, which co-promoted Actos with Takeda from 1999 to 2006, was indemnified by the Japanese drugmaker.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze