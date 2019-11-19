Vericiguat meets primary endpoint in worsening chronic heart failure

Bayer (BAYN: DE) and Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) investigational asset vericiguat met the primary endpoint in the Phase III VICTORIA study in worsening chronic heart failure.

Vericiguat is an oral, once-daily, direct stimulator of the soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) enzyme and is the first drug of this class to reach late-stage clinical development in this indication.

In combination with available heart failure therapies, the addition of vericiguat brought a statistically-significant change in patients with worsening chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), in comparison with placebo.