Bayer bets $100 million on CV and gynecological collaboration

German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE) and Dewpoint Therapeutics, today announced an option, research and license agreement worth up to $100 million to the US biotech start-up.

The partnership will leverage Dewpoint's proprietary platform for biomolecular condensates and Bayer's small molecule compound library to develop new treatments for cardiovascular and gynecological diseases.

Today, around 80% of the human proteome is still considered to be beyond the reach of small molecules, which make up more than 80% of all marketed therapeutic drugs. The emerging paradigm of biomolecular condensates is expanding the traditional drug target space for small molecules by unveiling new targets and new approaches to previously intractable targets, Bayer noted.